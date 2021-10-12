Can you ID one of 3 suspects in Dayton armed burglary?

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help to identify one of three suspects in a Friday armed burglary.
All three suspects appeared to be armed during the aggravated burglary that happened around 3:45 a.m., according to Dayton police.
Two suspects had their faces covered, so police are asking for help identifying the only one whose face was captured on security camera.
Anyone who recognizes him or who has information is asked to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.
#HELPLOCATE - Male in photos is one of three suspected in an aggravated burglary on Fez Lane on Oct. 8 around 3:45am. All three appeared to be armed, the two others had their faces covered. Recognize him or have info? Call 937-333-COPS or MV Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP pic.twitter.com/0VicUHKk7B— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) October 12, 2021