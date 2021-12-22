Hamburger icon
Can you ID suspects in Centerville apartment break-in?

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
14 minutes ago

Centerville police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted in a Saturday break-in at an apartment complex in the city.

The two suspects around 4:30 a.m. Saturday broke into the Woods of Centerville apartment complex at 33 Meeting House Road.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detective Adam Bennett at ABennett@CentervilleOhio.gov or 937-428-4707, or call the confidential tip line at 937-433-6590.

