Can you ID suspects in Centerville apartment break-in?

Centerville police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted in a Saturday break-in at an apartment complex in the city.
The two suspects around 4:30 a.m. Saturday broke into the Woods of Centerville apartment complex at 33 Meeting House Road.
Anyone with information is urged to contact detective Adam Bennett at ABennett@CentervilleOhio.gov or 937-428-4707, or call the confidential tip line at 937-433-6590.
