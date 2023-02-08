Car rams cruiser during traffic stop in Jefferson Twp

A car rammed into a police cruiser during a traffic stop in Jefferson Township before the people inside fled on foot, leading to a search of the area Tuesday evening.
A deputy attempted to stop a gray Cadillac sedan at 8:46 p.m. in the 800 block of Calumet Lane for an equipment violation, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
According to deputies, the car pulled into a driveway and stopped.
Dispatch records said that a deputy had someone at gunpoint, but then the driver put the car in reverse and rammed the front of the cruiser, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver tried to drive off, but the car got stuck on a concrete table in the front yard of the house, and the driver and front passenger jumped out and fled on foot.
Deputies searched the area, including using a K9 unit, but were unable to find anyone, the sheriff’s office said.
Medics were called to the scene, but nobody was taken to the hospital, according to Montgomery County dispatchers.
