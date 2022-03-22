Caretaker indicted for assault of disabled man at Clayton group home

Bolade J. Arowosegbe, 66, of Dayton, was issued a summons to appear for his March 31 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

The incident happened on July 17, 2021, and involved a man who has cerebral palsy and lived at a group home managed by the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.