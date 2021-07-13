Police: Centerville LCNB Bank robbery suspect borrows girlfriend’s SUV to make withdrawal

Christopher M. Truett is held on a $500,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail. He is next due Monday for a preliminary hearing in Kettering Municipal Court for robbery and unlawful possession of a hoax weapon of mass destruction.

The robbery was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the bank at 9605 Dayton-Lebanon Pike, also state Route 48. The Dayton Bomb Squad was called because the robber left an object behind that he said contained an explosive. However, Centerville police spokesman John Davis did not specify what the suspect left before he fled the bank on foot.