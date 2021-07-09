Bomb squad called after Centerville LCNB Bank robber says he has explosive

The Dayton Bomb Squad was called Friday morning to LCNB National Bank in Centerville after a robber who said he had an explosive left an object behind when he fled.
The robbery was reported at 10:30 a.m. at the bank at 9605 Dayton Lebanon Pike, also state Route 48, said John Davis, the Centerville Police Department’s public information officer.
The robber passed a note but took it with him when he left the bank on foot, Davis said.
“The individual threatened that he had an explosive,” said Davis, who said he could not divulge what the suspect left behind because it was part of the investigation.
He is described as a man in his late 20s, early 30s standing 6 feet, 3 inches wearing jeans and a long-sleeved gray Ohio State University T-shirt and gray OSU hat.
Traffic around the bank was closed and the bank evacuated while the bomb squad investigated the threat. The all clear was given sometime after 12:30 p.m.
Streets are back open but the bank remains closed.