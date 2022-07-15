dayton-daily-news logo
X

Centerville man accused of dealing cocaine sentenced

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
43 minutes ago

A Centerville man accused of dealing cocaine was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison.

A U.S. District Court judge in Dayton sentenced 31-year-old Jermaine Treadwell to 57 months for possessing cocaine with intent to distribute it, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker’s office.

ExploreRangers seek public’s help identifying body found in Miamisburg

During a May 2021 search of Treadwell’s residence, officers found more than 13 grams of cocaine, a scale, drug cutting agents, ammunition, multiple guns, approximately $17,000 and the key to a storage unit, according to a press release. Officers reportedly found $60,000, a scale, cutting agents and a kilogram hydraulic press during a search of the storage unit.

Treadwell pleaded guilty Oct. 14 to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The FBI’s Southern Ohio Safe Streets Task Force, which includes the FBI, Dayton and Trotwood police departments and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, investigated the case.

In Other News
1
Miami County Jail inmate’s death under investigation
2
Warren County horse trainer shot himself; officer shot in head...
3
More charges filed against man accused of sexually assaulting 2 boys in...
4
Police: Man shot 5 times during argument at Dayton house party; suspect...
5
19-year-old charged in Dayton shooting; victim critical

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top