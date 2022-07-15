Centerville man accused of dealing cocaine sentenced

A U.S. District Court judge in Dayton sentenced 31-year-old Jermaine Treadwell to 57 months for possessing cocaine with intent to distribute it, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker’s office.

During a May 2021 search of Treadwell’s residence, officers found more than 13 grams of cocaine, a scale, drug cutting agents, ammunition, multiple guns, approximately $17,000 and the key to a storage unit, according to a press release. Officers reportedly found $60,000, a scale, cutting agents and a kilogram hydraulic press during a search of the storage unit.