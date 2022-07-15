Rangers seek public’s help identifying body found in Miamisburg

Five Rivers MetroParks rangers are asking for the public’s help identifying a body found in the Great Miami River near Rice Field in Miamisburg Wednesday.
The body is female and appears to be an adult, according to MetroParks. She was approximately 5′7″ and 150 pounds with short, dark curly hair. She had a tattoo on the top of her left hand that says, “Jay.”
Her age, ethnicity or race cannot be determined due to the amount of time the body was in the water, according to MetroParks.
It’s not clear where the body entered the river, but it appears to have been in the water for an extended time, said Mark Hess, Five Rivers MetroParks chief of public safety, earlier this week.
As of Wednesday, investigators were not able to determine if there was any trauma to the body.
Anyone with information should call Five Rivers MetroParks Ranger Division Detective Jeremy Fritz at 937-277-4811 or the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office at 937-225-4156.
It was the second body located in the river in Montgomery County in a week. On Sunday, Moraine police responded to the Great Miami River between the Main Street overpass and West Carrollton low dam after a 911 caller spotted a body.
Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the body as 35-year-old Cole Estes of West Alexandria. Estes was the subject of a multi-day search after he entered the river early Friday near the West Monument Avenue bridge in Dayton.
About the Author