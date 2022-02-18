Central State Chorus shares message of hope at Dayton Correctional Institution

Westley Gaddis, the activities therapist administrator for the Dayton Correctional Institution, said programs like the chorus performance is important for rehabilitation. He said the prison offers activities year-round to help expand inmates’ knowledge and help them discover new interests.

“It’s about engaging them and giving them hope and knowing there is more,” Gaddis said.

The department’s mission is to reduce recidivism, he said, and the programming works to encourage the women to try new things and to stay out of trouble.

Gaddis said the experiences like seeing the chorus perform can also give the inmates new things to talk about with their family and friends, which improves morale.

On Tuesday, the Historic Dayton Contemporary Dance Company will make its annual visit to the prison. Gaddis said community groups coming into the prison is important as it offers the incarcerated a connection to the outside.