Huber Heights library construction likely to start soon

HUBER HEIGHTS — Construction on the new $11 million Huber Heights branch of the Dayton Metro Library could begin as soon as next month.
The library’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved Staffco Construction as the contractor for the project. Huber Heights City Council will hold a public hearing during its Feb. 28 meeting, then will vote on the finalized project plans, according to Jayne Klose, community engagement manager for the Dayton Metro Library system.
After council approval, construction of the library could begin in March, Klose said. The new building will be located on Brandt Pike in the Marian Plaza, just south of Miami Valley Health Center. It is tentatively expected to open in spring 2023.
The 27,000-square-foot building is the last structure that will be built thanks to a $187 million bond levy passed by voters in 2012. The building is about 25% larger than the current Huber Heights branch, which is around 21,000 square feet, according to Klose.
“We’re extremely appreciative to the voters,” Klose said. “It just shows how much they value libraries.”
The new building will include seven group study rooms, a community room with before and after-hour access, a conference room, a closed reading room, a large children’s area, and separate areas for teens and adults.
“There will also be a unique space at the front of the building that will have a fireplace, comfy seating, tables for games or puzzles, and we’re taking advantage of the higher elevation of the property, so there will be broad steps that create a type of indoor amphitheater,” Klose said.
The new Huber Heights location will be the second largest branch library in the Dayton Metro Library system, next to the Northwest branch. The library system consists of one main location on East Third Street in downtown Dayton and 16 branches, including the soon-to-be built Huber Heights building.
The library will be one piece of a construction boom around the former Marian Meadows shopping center just north of Fishburg Road. A new senior center and a $40 million housing development are both in the works around that property.
