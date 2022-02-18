Huber Heights library construction likely to start soon

The library’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved Staffco Construction as the contractor for the project. Huber Heights City Council will hold a public hearing during its Feb. 28 meeting, then will vote on the finalized project plans, according to Jayne Klose, community engagement manager for the Dayton Metro Library system.

After council approval, construction of the library could begin in March, Klose said. The new building will be located on Brandt Pike in the Marian Plaza, just south of Miami Valley Health Center. It is tentatively expected to open in spring 2023.