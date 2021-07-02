Charges filed against man and woman in Centerville carjacking, pursuit

The suspect crashed into another van on the way out of the parking lot, the caller said.

Centerville police received a report that the vehicle had been found again just eight minutes later by law enforcement in Warren County, driving westbound on state Route 73 near Interstate 75 in Springboro.

Police pursued the van as it drove north on I-75 up into Dayton, turning onto U.S. 35 before exiting and leading police to the area of Third Street and Broadway Street, where police briefly lost track of the van before finding it behind Wright Patt Credit Union on Third Street. Police found and arrested two people that matched the suspect description nearby, around the intersection of West Fourth and Hawthorn streets, according to the report.

The charges against Clayman and Redwine were filed in Kettering Municipal Court, which handles court services for the city of Centerville.