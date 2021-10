Child rape suspect indicted, accused of using online game to meet 12-year-old girl

The girl was under the impression Williams was coming over to play Fortnite, according to an affidavit. She reported the assault on July 28 and was treated at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

“Malik Williams was identified as a suspect after a search warrant of his Snapchat account revealed messages between him and the victim to include her sending him her address,” an affidavit read. “A search warrant on his phone service produced a … report showing Malik Williams drove to Moraine, Ohio, from Cleveland, Ohio, during the early morning hours of July 26, 2021.”

A search of Ohio’s DNA Index System matched Williams to the DNA collected in the case, according to court records.