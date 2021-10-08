Police: Sexual assault suspect used online gaming platform to meet 12-year-old girl

The victim was under the impression Williams was coming over to play Fortnite, according to an affidavit. She reported the incident on July 28 and was treated at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

“Malik Williams was identified as a suspect after a search warrant of his Snapchat account revealed messages between him and the victim to include her sending him her address,” an affidavit read. “A search warrant on his phone service produced a NELOs report showing Malik Williams drove to Moraine, Ohio from Cleveland, Ohio during the early morning hours of July 26, 2021.”

A search of Ohio’s DNA Index System matched DNA collected with Williams, according to court records.