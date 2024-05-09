Clayton man accused of hitting man with wood box sentenced to probation

He was also ordered to appear in court of a status hearing on Aug. 6.

Alderman previously plead guilty to a bill of information charge of possessing criminal tools, a misdemeanor, according to a plea agreement. As part of the agreement, two felony charges of felonious assault were dismissed.

The charges stem from Feb. 24, when Clayton police were dispatched to the first block of Dorchester Drive, where Alderman reported hit the other man in the face with a wooden box.

The victim “sustained an orbital/facial fracture and an eyelid laceration as a result of the assault,” according to a Vandalia Municipal Court affidavit.