Clayton man accused of hitting man with wood box sentenced to probation

Crime & Law
By
34 minutes ago
X

A Clayton man accused of hitting a man in the face with a large wooden box has been sentenced to probation.

Jason James Alderman Jr., 36, was sentenced Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to up to five years of probation, on the conditions that he complete treatment at DeCoach Recovery Center and have no contact of any kind with the victim.

He was also ordered to appear in court of a status hearing on Aug. 6.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Clayton man who strikes man with large wooden box, breaking bones, pleads guilty to lesser charge

Alderman previously plead guilty to a bill of information charge of possessing criminal tools, a misdemeanor, according to a plea agreement. As part of the agreement, two felony charges of felonious assault were dismissed.

The charges stem from Feb. 24, when Clayton police were dispatched to the first block of Dorchester Drive, where Alderman reported hit the other man in the face with a wooden box.

The victim “sustained an orbital/facial fracture and an eyelid laceration as a result of the assault,” according to a Vandalia Municipal Court affidavit.

In Other News
1
Pharmacy tech accused of stealing drugs granted intervention in lieu of...
2
Defense calls one witness in quadruple homicide trial; closings set for...
3
Report: Man seriously injured after grabbing SUV, getting dragged in...
4
Preble County man accused of having child sexual assault material...
5
Defendant’s mistress testifies as prosecution points to quadruple...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top