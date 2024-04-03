Clayton man who strikes man with large wooden box, breaking bones, pleads guilty to lesser charge

A Clayton man accused of striking a man in the face in February with a large wooden box, causing serious injuries to his face and left eye, is no longer facing felony charges.

Jason James Alderman Jr., 36, pleaded guilty Friday in Montgomery County Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to a misdemeanor count of possessing criminal tools via a bill of information. As part of his plea agreement, the two counts of felonious assault for which he was indicted were dismissed.

Clayton police responded Feb. 24 to the 40 block of Dorchester Drive, where Alderman reportedly struck the other man in the face with the wooden box.

The victim “sustained an orbital/facial fracture and an eyelid laceration as a result of the assault,” according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

Alderman faces up to 180 days in jail when he is sentenced May 7.

