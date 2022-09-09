dayton-daily-news logo
Clayton woman accused of shooting, critically injuring woman

A 35-year-old woman is accused of shooting a woman in the head and critically injuring her last month in Clayton.

Alonjine Dominique Starks, 35, of Clayton, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after a grand jury indicted her Thursday for two counts of felonious assault and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises. The felonious assault charges each carry three-year firearm specifications, which would add time to any sentence imposed, if convicted.

Alonjine Starks

Clayton police and medics responded Aug. 28 to the 60 block of Vinway Court for a shooting.

Starks was standing on the front step of her apartment building when she fired one round from a semi-automatic pistol at her 31-year-old girlfriend who was standing in the middle of the street in front of the apartment building, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

“The bullet did strike (the victim) in the front of the head and traveled through the front of her skull,” the affidavit stated.

The bullet was removed during an emergency surgery at Miami Valley Hospital, where the gunshot victim initially was in critical condition.

Starks is held on a $1 million bond in the Montgomery County Jail.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

