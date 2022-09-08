dayton-daily-news logo
Clayton man indicted on 116 charges, mostly theft, in Montgomery County

Richard A. Cantrell Jr. | Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Jail

Richard A. Cantrell Jr. | Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
He also faces charges in Miami and Shelby counties

A Clayton man has been indicted on over 100 charges in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on various theft charges.

Richard A. Cantrell Jr., 34, was re-indicted on Tuesday of 116 charges, including:

  • Two counts of theft of drugs
  • 28 counts of theft
  • 10 counts of theft worth between $1,000 and $7,500
  • Four counts of theft from an elderly or disabled person
  • Three counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle
  • Three counts of receiving stolen property
  • 17 counts of misuse of credit cards
  • 28 counts of petty theft
  • 20 counts of criminal damaging
  • One count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Each of these charges reaches back to incidents from September to November 2021, and are related to over a dozen victims, according to court documents.

Previously, Cantrell was indicted on Aug. 4 of three counts of grand theft, one count of theft of over $1000, 16 counts of theft and eight counts of petty theft.

According to Kettering Police Public Information Officer Tyler Johnson, the new indictment came as the result of about 70 different incidents all around Montgomery County, which were all presented to a grand jury by a Kettering detective.

Kettering police reports of some of the thefts that Cantrell is accused of said that a man, believed to be Cantrell, stole over $80 in cigarettes, a Nintendo Switch and $250 in cash at the Speedway at 1020 E. Dorothy Lane, and later returned and stole more cigarettes worth over $170.

Another report details the night that Cantrell was arrested on Nov. 25, 2021, when a person called 911 to report a possible drunk driver. When dispatchers looked up the registration of the suspect vehicle, though, they found it had been reported stolen through the Tipp City Police Department.

All available police units responded, and after a foot chase arrested Cantrell and another man, according to the report. Cantrell told police his hand hurt, and he was taken to the hospital to be checked.

He was later booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Nov. 28, where he remains, according to jail records.

In the report from Nov. 25, Kettering police said that they were aware Cantrell had multiple warrants for his arrest, including one for contempt of court through the Sidney Police Department and one for robbery in Miami County.

According to Shelby County Common Pleas Court records, the contempt warrant was issued in a case where he was accused of failing to reinstate his license. According to court documents, Cantrell reportedly did not appear in court for an October 2021 hearing.

In Miami County, according to court records Cantrell faces a dozen charges in eight different open cases, including the robbery case mentioned in the Kettering police report. Each charge in these cases allegedly occurred in November 2021.

According to court documents, in charges filed from Miami County, Piqua and Troy, Cantrell faces charges including:

  • One count of robbery
  • Six counts of receiving stolen property
  • Two counts of theft
  • Two counts of trespass in a vehicle
  • One count of misuse of a credit card

Cantrell is scheduled to appear in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on the re-indicted charges on Sept. 15.

