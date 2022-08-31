Clearcreek Twp. officer who was shot is out of surgery, still critical

“Eric is out of surgery! They found the hole and patched it!!” she said. “Continue please to pray that this keeps the air out!! we will know more in a couple of days! Thank you and God Bless all of you!”

Ney was shot July 12 while responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 5900 block of north Ohio 48 in Warren County. He and Sgt. Nicole Cordero arrived at the farm of Mark Evers, where Evers was using his Gator ATV to ram into his wife’s vehicle multiple times. Terrill said officers had been to the Evers farm in the past for neighborhood disturbances and that officers were aware he could be armed.

Evers, 65, eventually began talking with police, then suddenly fired two shots at Ney. Cordero returned fire, shooting Evers. Evers also shot himself, and died at the scene.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has taken the lead on the investigation on the shooting of the officer as well as the shooting of Evers.

Ney was released from the hospital on July 20 but has had to return for medical procedures to address blood clots and other issues stemming from the shooting.