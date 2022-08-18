Columbus man charged in deadly motorcycle crash in Harrison Twp.

A Columbus man was charged in the death of a Miamisburg motorcyclist following a Harrison Twp. crash in May.
Matthew C. Parsons, 32, is facing one count of vehicular manslaughter, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.
Around 4:10 p.m. on May 25, Parsons was attempting to turn onto Needmore Road when the 2018 Ford F750 he was driving hit a 2022 Harley Softail motorcycle traveling east, according to a crash report filed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
A 911 caller told emergency dispatchers there was a bad crash on Needmore Road, saying, “You’re going to need paramedics ASAP, I think there’s someone dead on the road.”
The motorcyclist, 61-year-old Scott Dodds, of Miamisburg, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
Parsons’ first hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31, according to court records.
