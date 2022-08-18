Columbus man charged in deadly motorcycle crash in Harrison Twp.

Matthew C. Parsons, 32, is facing one count of vehicular manslaughter, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

Around 4:10 p.m. on May 25, Parsons was attempting to turn onto Needmore Road when the 2018 Ford F750 he was driving hit a 2022 Harley Softail motorcycle traveling east, according to a crash report filed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.