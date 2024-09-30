Coroner IDs man killed in Trotwood double shooting

Trotwood police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Around 10:45 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 4200 block of Fruedenberger Avenue on a report of shots fired from a vehicle.

Two gunshot victims arrived at the VA Medical Center while officers were investigating.

Deane was pronounced dead at the VA Medical Center. The second person was transferred to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, according to Trotwood police.

Anyone with information should call Trotwood detectives at 937-854-3988. To remain anonymous, those with information can contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com to leave a tip.