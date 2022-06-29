Coroner IDs mother, daughter found dead in Dayton home

Nelson’s boyfriend was identified as a suspect in the deaths. He was found deceased in the Hunstville, Alabama area in his vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Johns said.

While police did not confirm the suspect’s name name, the Associated Press reported 32-year-old Dante Hawes, of Dayton, was found dead in a vehicle Thursday in Falkville, Alabama. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said Hawes was suspected of killing his girlfriend and a young girl, according to the AP report.

Johns said Friday the investigation into Nelson and Guynn’s deaths are ongoing.

“We’re still doing the criminal investigation on this to see what other avenues we can actually follow to hold anybody accountable in this case or to prevent it from happening again in the future,” he said.

He also revealed officers responded to the home about 12 hours prior to the welfare check on a report of a domestic dispute.

“It appears the homicide happened after law enforcement left the house,” Johns said.