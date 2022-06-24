Police: Suspect in death of woman, girl found dead in Alabama

Inside, they found the bodies of the woman and girl. Their deaths are under investigation as a double homicide, he said. Their names have not been released at this time and it’s not clear if they are related.

“It does appear that a firearm was used in this incident,” Hall said.

Homicide detectives were in the process of speaking with potential witnesses Thursday.

Hall asked anyone with information or who saw anything unusual in the area to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or, to remain anonymous, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).