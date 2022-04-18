Crews called to shooting at Washington Twp. complex

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were called late this morning to a report of a shooting at an apartment at the Arbors of Yankee Vineyards in Washington Twp.
The shooting was reported around 11:15 a.m. at a unit on Yankee Vineyards Drive at the complex off Yankee Street in the township.
Deputies marked a large area off with yellow crime scene tape and were seen looking at several vehicles in the lot, particularly at a car with athletic shoes and clothing discarded nearby.
According to initial reports, the victim was shot in the upper leg. The victim’s condition is not known.
We are working to learn more information and will update this report.
In Other News
1
1 dead after security officer shoots suspect in armed robbery at Dayton...
2
Kettering police investigating cause of bowling alley shooting that...
3
Governor launches Southwest Ohio branch of Narcotics Intelligence...
4
Questions remain after state agent fatally shoots Huber Heights man
5
Troy murder suspect accused of cutting off victim’s thumb to use...
About the Author