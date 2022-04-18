Juvenile taken into custody, 2 injured in weekend shooting in Kettering

A juvenile was taken into custody at the scene of a shooting early Saturday morning where two people were injured at a Kettering bowling alley.
The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Kettering police log.
Crews responded to Poelking Woodman Lanes at 3200 Woodman Drive on a report of shots fired around 12:05 a.m.
A juvenile male was identified as the alleged shooter and taken into custody, according to the police log.
The shooting remains under investigation. We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
