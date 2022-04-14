dayton-daily-news logo
Crews called to shooting reported at Marathon gas station in Huber Heights

49 minutes ago

Police and medics were called Thursday evening to a report of a shooting at a Marathon gas station in Huber Heights.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. at the gas station at 7851 Old Troy Pike, according to the Huber Heights Police Division.

ExploreDayton man who admits accidentally shooting, killing brother, 17, violates bond

At least one person was reported shot, and a second person possibly suffered a graze wound, according to initial reports.

We are working to learn more information and will update this report.

