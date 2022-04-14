Crews called to shooting reported at Marathon gas station in Huber Heights

Police and medics were called Thursday evening to a report of a shooting at a Marathon gas station in Huber Heights.
The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. at the gas station at 7851 Old Troy Pike, according to the Huber Heights Police Division.
At least one person was reported shot, and a second person possibly suffered a graze wound, according to initial reports.
We are working to learn more information and will update this report.
