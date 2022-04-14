dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton man who admits accidentally shooting, killing brother, 17, in jail on bond violation

Crime & Law
Court ups bond to $1M bond while he awaits Tuesday sentencing for reckless homicide.

A 19-year-old from Dayton awaiting sentencing for the accidental shooting death of his 17-year-old brother last summer is back in jail, this time on a $1 million bond — up from $25,000 — after he apparently violated bond conditions.

Gregory Lamar Patrick-Brooks is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to reckless homicide on March 22 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

His brother JaJuan Olden Jr. was fatally shot around 12:20 p.m. July 26 at an apartment in the 600 block of Rockford Avenue in Dayton. Olden died of a single gunshot to the chest.

“Further investigation, including witness statements, determined the defendant was carelessly playing with the firearm when he shot the victim,” a prior release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office stated.

Patrick-Brooks was booked Oct. 5 — his 19th birthday — into the Montgomery County Jail following his indictment for reckless homicide. He was released shortly thereafter on a $25,000 bond and placed on electronic home detention monitoring, records show.

He was back in court Wednesday for a hearing after he apparently violated conditions of the bond. A judge ordered him jailed on a new bond of $1 million, which represents a 3,900% increase over the original $25,000 bond set in the case.

A prosecutor’s office spokesman on Thursday said it was unclear how Patrick-Brooks may have violated the bond terms, nor whether it will affect his sentencing scheduled for Tuesday.

