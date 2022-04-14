Dayton man who admits accidentally shooting, killing brother, 17, in jail on bond violation

A 19-year-old from Dayton awaiting sentencing for the accidental shooting death of his 17-year-old brother last summer is back in jail, this time on a $1 million bond — up from $25,000 — after he apparently violated bond conditions.
Gregory Lamar Patrick-Brooks is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to reckless homicide on March 22 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
His brother JaJuan Olden Jr. was fatally shot around 12:20 p.m. July 26 at an apartment in the 600 block of Rockford Avenue in Dayton. Olden died of a single gunshot to the chest.
“Further investigation, including witness statements, determined the defendant was carelessly playing with the firearm when he shot the victim,” a prior release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office stated.
Patrick-Brooks was booked Oct. 5 — his 19th birthday — into the Montgomery County Jail following his indictment for reckless homicide. He was released shortly thereafter on a $25,000 bond and placed on electronic home detention monitoring, records show.
He was back in court Wednesday for a hearing after he apparently violated conditions of the bond. A judge ordered him jailed on a new bond of $1 million, which represents a 3,900% increase over the original $25,000 bond set in the case.
A prosecutor’s office spokesman on Thursday said it was unclear how Patrick-Brooks may have violated the bond terms, nor whether it will affect his sentencing scheduled for Tuesday.
