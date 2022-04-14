Dayton man who admits accidentally shooting, killing brother, 17, in jail on bond violation

Patrick-Brooks was booked Oct. 5 — his 19th birthday — into the Montgomery County Jail following his indictment for reckless homicide. He was released shortly thereafter on a $25,000 bond and placed on electronic home detention monitoring, records show.

He was back in court Wednesday for a hearing after he apparently violated conditions of the bond. A judge ordered him jailed on a new bond of $1 million, which represents a 3,900% increase over the original $25,000 bond set in the case.

A prosecutor’s office spokesman on Thursday said it was unclear how Patrick-Brooks may have violated the bond terms, nor whether it will affect his sentencing scheduled for Tuesday.