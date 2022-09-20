Customs agents seize more than 400 pounds of marijuana in Cincinnati

Bruno, a narcotics detecting dog, alerted to a shipment of dehumidifiers that arrived Saturday in the port of Cincinnati from Ontario, Canada, according to a release.

Officers inspected the first shipment and discovered vacuum-sealed bags hidden inside the dehumidifier cases. Officers tested the substance, which was positive for marijuana. Officers then inspected all 12 dehumidifiers and discovered that each one had concealed, vacuum-sealed bags. In all, agents seized 413 pounds of marijuana.