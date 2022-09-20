dayton-daily-news logo
Customs agents seize more than 400 pounds of marijuana in Cincinnati

K9 Bruno detects pot with $1.1 million street value in shipment of dehumidifiers from Canada.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers over the weekend seized a shipment containing more than 400 pounds of marijuana in Cincinnati.

Bruno, a narcotics detecting dog, alerted to a shipment of dehumidifiers that arrived Saturday in the port of Cincinnati from Ontario, Canada, according to a release.

Officers inspected the first shipment and discovered vacuum-sealed bags hidden inside the dehumidifier cases. Officers tested the substance, which was positive for marijuana. Officers then inspected all 12 dehumidifiers and discovered that each one had concealed, vacuum-sealed bags. In all, agents seized 413 pounds of marijuana.

“Our canine teams are an invaluable asset to the CBP enforcement strategy,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office. “These interdictions are a testament to the hard work, dedication and training these teams employ on a daily basis protecting America.”

The dehumidifiers were heading to a company based in Great Britain that contained the marijuana with an approximate street value of $1.10 million.

Although medical and recreational marijuana is legal in Canada, the sale, possession, production and distribution of marijuana is illegal under U.S. federal law.

“Our officers have been trained to identify and stop shipments that pose a threat to our nation and our international counterparts,” said Richard Gillespie, Cincinnati’s port director. “We are committed to the CBP mission and continue to assist our law enforcement allies around the world.”

Bruno, a narcotics detection dog for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Cincinnati, on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, alerted to a shipment of humidifiers from Canada that contained more than 400 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $1.1 million.





U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, seized more than 400 pounds of marijuana found in vacuum sealed bags inside 12 dehumidifiers in a shipment from Ontario, Canada.





