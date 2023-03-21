Darke County man accused of setting fire to house with woman inside

The woman told investigators that in an argument he threatened to kill her so she barricaded herself in her bedroom.

According to the affidavit, the woman said that Armstrong said if she wouldn’t come out that he would make her come out, after which she smelled smoke from outside the bedroom door and the smoke alarm started going off.

The woman said that she opened the door just enough for her to get out, ran outside and called 911.

Deputies said that they saw fires at the front door and on the hallway floor next to the woman’s bedroom. They saw that the glass stovetop was broken, with the element exposed, which was on and set to high.

Investigators then spoke to Armstrong, who admitted to starting the fires and said “he could burn his house if he wants to,” court documents said.

Armstrong is currently in the Darke County Jail.