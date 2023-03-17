Miami County man indicted for murder of 1-year-old boy in Dayton

Schmidt was babysitting the 16-month-old boy — only identified by the initials R.W. — on Dec. 12, 2022, in the 30 block of North Hedges Street when he called the child’s father to say the boy was not breathing. The father called 911 on the way home and the toddler was rushed to Dayton Children’s Hospital. He died a few days later on Dec. 17, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flanagan.

“The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma,” Flanagan said.