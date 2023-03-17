X

Miami County man indicted for murder of 1-year-old boy in Dayton

Crime & Law
By
Updated 6 minutes ago

A Miami County man was indicted for murder in the December death of a 1-year-old boy he was babysitting.

Nathaniel Levi Schmidt, 24, of West Milton is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for murder, involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and two counts of endangering children, all felony charges.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Schmidt was babysitting the 16-month-old boy — only identified by the initials R.W. — on Dec. 12, 2022, in the 30 block of North Hedges Street when he called the child’s father to say the boy was not breathing. The father called 911 on the way home and the toddler was rushed to Dayton Children’s Hospital. He died a few days later on Dec. 17, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flanagan.

“The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma,” Flanagan said.

During the Dayton Police Department investigation into the boy’s death, detectives reportedly found sexually explicit images of a child on Schmidt’s cellphone. He was indicted Feb. 10 by a Montgomery County grand jury for gross sexual imposition of a victim younger than 13 and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

ExploreDayton man faces child sex, pornography charges involving 3-year-old girl

The first case involves a 3-year-old girl known to him, Flanagan said last month.

Schmidt is held on $75,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

In Other News
1
Ex-Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds denied new trial
2
Police: OVI driver rear-ends Dayton police cruiser early St. Patrick’s...
3
Felony charges filed against pair caught hiding in Dayton sewer pipe
4
Joe Mixon’s sister, her boyfriend indicted for shooting that wounded...
5
VIDEO: Man leads police on chase while driving in reverse, arrested...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top