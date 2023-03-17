Miami County man indicted for murder of 1-year-old boy in Dayton

A Miami County man was indicted for murder in the December death of a 1-year-old boy he was babysitting.
Nathaniel Levi Schmidt, 24, of West Milton is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for murder, involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and two counts of endangering children, all felony charges.
Schmidt was babysitting the 16-month-old boy — only identified by the initials R.W. — on Dec. 12, 2022, in the 30 block of North Hedges Street when he called the child’s father to say the boy was not breathing. The father called 911 on the way home and the toddler was rushed to Dayton Children’s Hospital. He died a few days later on Dec. 17, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flanagan.
“The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma,” Flanagan said.
During the Dayton Police Department investigation into the boy’s death, detectives reportedly found sexually explicit images of a child on Schmidt’s cellphone. He was indicted Feb. 10 by a Montgomery County grand jury for gross sexual imposition of a victim younger than 13 and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.
The first case involves a 3-year-old girl known to him, Flanagan said last month.
Schmidt is held on $75,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.
