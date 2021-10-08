Darke County raids recover more than $300,000 in stolen vehicles, heavy machinery

Indiana authorities told Darke County Sheriff’s detectives that their investigation into numerous thefts over the past year in the Muncie, Indiana, area revealed that many of the stolen items were in Darke County, according to a release issued Friday by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Darke County deputies, along with the Muncie Police Department; Delaware County (Indiana) Sheriff’s Department; Randolph County (Indiana) Sheriff’s Department; Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms; National Insurance Crime Bureau; and Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles executed search warrants Thursday morning at the following Darke County addresses: 951 Peters Road, 955 Peters Road and 979 Peters Road in Fort Recovery; and 11421 State Line Road in Union City, the release stated.