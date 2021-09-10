Dayton-area couple charged in U.S. Capitol riot pleads guilty

The couple told the judge that they understood. Messages to their defense attorneys Friday by the Dayton Daily News were not answered.

A criminal complaint filed in the case says that the two were captured multiple times on surveillance video and they posted on social media about taking part in the Capitol riot. The riot and breach of the U.S. Capitol took place as Congress attempted to certify the presidential election for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The criminal complaint filed in the case says that investigators sought information from Facebook of any Facebook live videos that were uploaded from inside the Capitol that day and found that one account under the name “Brandon Miller” had a video about being at the Capitol.

“Both Millers’ Facebook accounts contained multiple posts and conversations related to their entry into the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021,” the criminal complaint says.

The complaint also says that on Jan. 26, a witness was interviewed by the FBI.

“(Witness one) had heard from another family member that Brandon and Stephanie Miller were at the Capitol and went inside. (Witness one) observed a Facebook Live video on Brandon Miller’s Facebook account that showed himself and Stephanie Miller inside the Capitol,” the criminal complaint says.

The criminal complaint also says on Feb. 11, Capitol Police provided security footage that depicted the couple inside the building. The pictures appear to show the couple walking inside the Capitol.

Investigators also used phone and Google location data to track where in the Capitol the couple allegedly went while inside.

The couple is two of 10 people from the Dayton area charged in the Capitol riot. Bradford is on the line of Darke and Miami counties.