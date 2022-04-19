BreakingNews
Two semi-tractor trailers crash on I-75 in Butler County, killing one driver
Dayton babysitter accused of sexually assaulting young children

Suspect reportedly fled after being confronted by the children’s mother

A man is accused of sexually assaulting a 3- and 5-year-old while babysitting them in Dayton earlier this month.

Theodore Slaughter, 38, of Dayton, is facing two counts of rape involving a person younger than 10, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. A warrant for his arrest was filed in court Tuesday.

ExploreMan indicted for murder, accused of shooting man from moving car in Dayton

On April 11, Slaughter was reportedly sexually assaulted the children while babysitting. The children’s 7-year-old sibling witnessed the incident, according to court documents.

“Mr. Slaughter than threatened to kill the children if they disclosed what happened,” an affidavit read. “When confronted the next morning by the children’s mother, Mr. Slaughter fled the residence.”

We will update this story as more information is available.

