Man indicted for murder, accused of shooting man from moving car in Dayton

Chandler Lamar Brown Jr. is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, which each carry three-year and five-year firearm specifications. He also was indicted for discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, with a three-year firearm specification; and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Dayton police were called around 1:45 a.m. March 26 to the 1100 block of North Broadway Street after receiving multiple reports of gunfire after Brown reportedly fired a gun from a moving vehicle at another car.