Dayton child psychologist questions search warrants in child porn case

Ramey was a longtime employee of Dayton Children’s Hospital and served as executive director for pediatric mental health resources there. He no longer works for the hospital.

In the motion filed this week in Greene County Common Pleas Court, Rion argues that affidavits in which search warrants were executed lacked probable cause and were too general.

“So far we have seen that the affidavit herein failed by not alleging present criminal activity at a particular place. That the warrants failed to specifically describe that which was authorized to be seized, and, that the allegations in the affidavit fail to assert when they are alleged to have occurred,” the motion says.

The motion also says the affidavit lacks factual basis to support an issuance of a warrant.

A response from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, who’s prosecuting the case, has not been filed, and a date for the hearing on the motion has not been set, according to court records.