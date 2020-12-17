Dayton detectives testify during hearing in Takoda Collins’ death

McLean first asked the officer if he could go check on Takoda and then told the officer that Takoda has a history of misbehaving, rolling in his own filth, and said that he hurt himself with a broken chair leg.

“I took that away from him, put him in the shower, here he is. I checked on him and an hour later he called my name, ‘dad, dad’ and boom here he is,” McLean can be heard saying on the recording.

Later during the hearing, Det. Zachary Farkas testified. He said McLean was taken to the safety building in downtown Dayton and put in a room for questioning. However, McLean began to make loud noises with a chair and would not comply with officer’s orders.

Farkas said he and another detective used force to detain McLean and during the altercation, McLean began to bleed from his lip. This prompted Farkas and an officer to take McLean to the hospital to be checked out.

Defense attorneys questioned the officers Thursday about their tactics and whether law enforcement followed procedure when they obtained consent to search signatures from Hinze and search warrants from a judge. The motion to suppress hearing was not finished Thursday, and a next court date was not announced.