Dayton driver charged, accused of striking pedestrians, seriously injuring 1 in hit-and-run

Crime & Law
By
47 minutes ago
X

A Dayton woman is accused of striking two pedestrians with a car, seriously injuring one, in a March hit-and-run crash in Dayton.

Chaulitta L. Waters, 39, was indicted Monday by a Montgomery County grand jury for four counts of vehicular assault and two counts of failure to stop after an accident, all felony charges, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

ExploreDayton police: Officer used ‘open-hand strike’ on K9 partner after being bitten

A 2013 Chevrolet Malibu was headed south on North Euclid Avenue an an unknown speed around 9:11 p.m. March 4 when the car hit two women about 150 feet from the intersection with West Riverview Avenue, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report. The driver later was identified as Waters, records stated.

Waters then left the scene without identifying herself, the crash report stated.

One of the two women was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the report.

The second suffered suspected minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

A warrant was issued for Waters, who is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 13.

In Other News
1
Man accused of causing fatal crash near Dayton airport arrested in New...
2
Man indicted in robbery, shooting that critically injured man in Dayton
3
Man indicted, accused of setting apartment complex on fire, trapping 15...
4
Dayton police: Officer used ‘open-hand strike’ on K9 partner after...
5
Man accused of sending texts from phone of Kettering man whose legs...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top