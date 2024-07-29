Dayton driver charged, accused of striking pedestrians, seriously injuring 1 in hit-and-run

A 2013 Chevrolet Malibu was headed south on North Euclid Avenue an an unknown speed around 9:11 p.m. March 4 when the car hit two women about 150 feet from the intersection with West Riverview Avenue, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report. The driver later was identified as Waters, records stated.

Waters then left the scene without identifying herself, the crash report stated.

One of the two women was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the report.

The second suffered suspected minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

A warrant was issued for Waters, who is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 13.