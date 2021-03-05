Dayton father accused of killing baby enters insanity plea

840 Wyoming Street is the address the Montgomery County Corner said 2-month-old Gabriel Clouse lived before he died.

In a 9-1-1 call that prompted the police response, a man identified in records as William Clouse told dispatchers that his baby needed help.

“He got some milk in his lungs or something. I don’t know, he’s not breathing,” the man said.

The dispatcher talked the man through CPR, and the baby began making noises, according to the call, and the man said milk started to come out the baby’s nose. Authorities arrived at the home soon after.

Clouse is currently in the Montgomery County Jail on $1 million bond. The next court date in the case has not been set.