Dayton man indicted on charge of murder in 2-month-old son’s death

A Dayton man was indicted in connection to the death of a 2-month old child.
William Clouse, 39, was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on counts of murder, involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, reckless homicide and endangering children. He is due in court on Feb. 25 for an arraignment hearing. He was not listed as an inmate in the Montgomery County Jail on Friday afternoon.
The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said in a release that police and paramedics were dispatched to a home on the 800 block of Wyoming Street Feb. 2, 2020, for a call about an infant not breathing.
“The victim, 2-month-old Gabriel Clouse, was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital,” the release says. “The infant died three days later, on Feb. 5. An autopsy revealed the infant suffered from a skull fracture and brain hemorrhages. The defendant was alone with the infant when these injuries occurred.”
Gabriel was the son of William Clouse, the prosecutor’s office said. An arrest warrant was issued in the case, according to the release.