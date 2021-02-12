Dayton man indicted on charge of murder in 2-month-old son’s death

William Clouse, 39, was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on counts of murder, involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, reckless homicide and endangering children. He is due in court on Feb. 25 for an arraignment hearing. He was not listed as an inmate in the Montgomery County Jail on Friday afternoon.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said in a release that police and paramedics were dispatched to a home on the 800 block of Wyoming Street Feb. 2, 2020, for a call about an infant not breathing.