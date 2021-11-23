Dayton hospice facility included in $5.5M settlement over false Medicare claims

Crossroads Hospice of Dayton LLC is one of six facilities named in the settlement. Others include Carrefour Associates LLC; Crossroads Hospice of Cincinnati LLC; Crossroads Hospice of Cleveland LLC; Crossroads Hospice of Northeast Ohio LLC; and Crossroads Hospice of Tennessee LLC.

The settlement resolved allegations that Crossroads Hospice knowingly submitting false claims to Medicare for services for patients who were not terminally ill, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Ohio.