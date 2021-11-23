Dayton hospice facility included in $5.5M settlement over false Medicare claims

A Dayton hospice care facility was included in a $5.5 million settlement involving multiple facilities in Ohio and Tennessee accused of submitting false claims to Medicare.
Crossroads Hospice of Dayton LLC is one of six facilities named in the settlement. Others include Carrefour Associates LLC; Crossroads Hospice of Cincinnati LLC; Crossroads Hospice of Cleveland LLC; Crossroads Hospice of Northeast Ohio LLC; and Crossroads Hospice of Tennessee LLC.
The settlement resolved allegations that Crossroads Hospice knowingly submitting false claims to Medicare for services for patients who were not terminally ill, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Ohio.
“Medicare’s hospice benefit provides critical end of life services that focus on palliative rather than curative care,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “This settlement demonstrates our continuing commitment to ensure that hospice services are provided to patients who truly need this care and that patients who are not terminally ill receive appropriate curative care.”
The facilities reportedly billed Medicare for hospice patients diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease who weren’t terminally ill from 2012 through 2014.
Medicare patients are considered to be terminally ill and eligible for hospice when their life expectancy is six months or less, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
“This office is committed to pursuing providers who put profits ahead of patients,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel for the Southern District of Ohio. “We will continue to hold accountable those who abuse federal healthcare programs at the expense of the taxpayers.”
About the Author