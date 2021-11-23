dayton-daily-news logo
Wright State professor to join state update on COVID-19 today

By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

A Wright State University professor will be part of the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 update today.

Dr. Thomas Herchline, professor of medicine at the Boonshoft School of Medicine, will join ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and Wood County Health Commissioner Benjamin Robison during the press conference at 10 a.m.

The public can watch the press conference live on YouTube.

After a decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations throughout October, Ohio is seeing an increase in the virus again.

Vanderhoff previously attributed the increase to the delta variant, which health experts say is more contagious, as well as colder temperatures bringing people inside more, where it’s easier for the virus to spread.

“The delta variant has had it’s second wind and it’s continuing to relentlessly seek out vulnerable, unvaccinated people in Ohio,” he said last week. “We all want to be on the other side of this thing. In order to get there, we simply need more people to choose to be vaccinated.”

Nearly 6.7 million people in Ohio have started the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 110,787 kids ages 5 to 11, according to ODH.

