Dayton man accused of attacking mom with baseball bat pleads guilty

Crime & Law
48 minutes ago
A man who reportedly strangled and attacked his mother with a small baseball bat in Dayton pleaded guilty.

The court accepted Justin Ledbetter’s guilty pleas to one count each of felonious assault and domestic violence, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. A second felonious assault charge was dismissed.

His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 10.

On Feb. 26, Dayton police responded to a domestic disturbance complaint at an apartment in the 1600 block of Darst Avenue.

Officers forced open the door after they could hear yelling inside and no one responded to their knocking, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

A woman inside had several injuries and told police her son, identified as Ledbetter, attacked her with a small baseball bat and another wooden stick object, according to an affidavit.

He also reportedly strangled her.

Ledbetter was indicted on two counts of felonious assault and one count of domestic violence in March.

His defense filed a motion requesting a competency and sanity evaluation shortly after the indictment. The court determined he was competent to stand trial following a competency hearing, according to court records.

