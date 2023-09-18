BreakingNews
Dayton man accused of beating, choking girlfriend, killing dog

23 minutes ago
A Dayton man is accused of beating and choking his girlfriend and killing her mother’s dog earlier this month.

Johnny Deangelo Pickens, 35, is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon in Dayton Municipal Court for strangulation, domestic violence and cruelty to companion animals plus misdemeanor counts of domestic violence and aggravated menacing.

Dayton police responded Thursday to a home in the 800 block of Danner Avenue, where a woman said her live-in boyfriend, identified as Pickens, had assaulted her, threatened her and killed her mother’s dog, according to an affidavit.

The woman told police that Pickens on Sept. 2 hit her “multiple times with a closed fist, poked her with a knife and choked her to the point where she almost went unconscious,” the document stated.

The following day, Pickens was watching his girlfriend’s mother’s dog when he reportedly sliced the dog’s leg with a machete. The woman told police that when she came home she saw Pickens hit the dog on the head three times with a hammer and then throw the dog in the trash, according to the affidavit.

The woman called police on Thursday, when she said Pickens became angry at her and her mother and threatened both of them repeatedly over the phone. He said he was going to burn the house down and “hoped all of her family dies,” the affidavit stated.

Pickens is held in the Montgomery County Jail.

