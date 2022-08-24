Dayton man accused of beating woman with gun, kidnapping her

The woman told officers she was walking home on South Smithville Road early that day when a man came up behind her, an affidavit read.

“He made a vulgar statement and put a gun to her head,” court records read. “He struck her several times with the gun and in doing so the firearm discharged striking [the woman] in the leg, breaking her femur.”

Brown reportedly forced the woman into a vehicle and then drove away. The woman attempted to pull at the steering wheel while the vehicle was moving, but Brown hit her multiple times and knocked her unconscious, according to the affidavit.

The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment and also had a sexual assault nurse exam completed.