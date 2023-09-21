Man sentenced to at least 6 years in Dayton shooting

A man found guilty of shooting a woman in the eye in Dayton will spend at least six years in prison.

A judge sentenced Jeffrey Belcher, 35, to six to nine years in prison, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. He previously pleaded guilty to one count each of felonious assault and having weapons while under disability. A second felonious assault charge was dismissed.

Belcher was sentenced to six to nine years for the felonious assault conviction and one year for the having weapons while under disability conviction. He will serve both sentences at the same time.

The case stemmed from an incident on July 12, when Dayton police received a report of a woman covered in blood near North Irwin Street and Pruden Avenue.

The woman was found shot in the left eye. She described the shooter to police and identified him as Belcher, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Another woman said a man, later identified as Belcher, came to an East Fifth Street residence for the shooting victim, an affidavit read. She reportedly told him where the woman was and heard him leave a short time later.

Municipal court documents indicated Belcher and the woman have a history, which she said led to the shooting.

The shooting took place 13 days after Belcher was released from his fifth time in prison, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.

Staff writers Jen Balduf and Daniel Susco contributed to this report.