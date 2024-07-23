Dayton man accused of having child sex abuse material in online files pleads guilty

Credit: Montgomery C Credit: Montgomery C

The charges could carry fines of up to $22,500 and between seven and a half and 27 years, followed by up to 5 years of probation, though the plea documents said that he will be sentenced to two years in prison as part of the agreement.

He will also be designated a Tier II sex offender, and will need to register his address every six months for 25 years.

As part of the agreements, six charges of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance will be dismissed.

Stroud’s charges reach back to April 28, when Dayton Police Department detectives searched Stroud’s apartment and interviewed him as part of an investigation, and following the search and interview served a search warrant to Dropbox Inc. for multiple email addresses, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The affidavit said, “Within the data provided by Dropbox Inc. were multiple files of child sexual abuse material, depicting juveniles under the age of 18 in a state of nudity.”

Stroud was arrested May 17 but is not currently in custody in the Montgomery County Jail.