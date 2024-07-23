Dayton man accused of having child sex abuse material in online files pleads guilty

Crime & Law
By
0 minutes ago
X

A Dayton man who was indicted after an investigation found several files of child sexual abuse material online has pleaded guilty to several charges.

William “Billy” G. Stroud, 55, pleaded guilty to six counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance in a pair of plea agreements filed with the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on July 19.

Credit: Montgomery C

Credit: Montgomery C

The charges could carry fines of up to $22,500 and between seven and a half and 27 years, followed by up to 5 years of probation, though the plea documents said that he will be sentenced to two years in prison as part of the agreement.

He will also be designated a Tier II sex offender, and will need to register his address every six months for 25 years.

As part of the agreements, six charges of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance will be dismissed.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton man faces a dozen charges in case involving child sexual assault material

Stroud’s charges reach back to April 28, when Dayton Police Department detectives searched Stroud’s apartment and interviewed him as part of an investigation, and following the search and interview served a search warrant to Dropbox Inc. for multiple email addresses, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The affidavit said, “Within the data provided by Dropbox Inc. were multiple files of child sexual abuse material, depicting juveniles under the age of 18 in a state of nudity.”

Stroud was arrested May 17 but is not currently in custody in the Montgomery County Jail.

In Other News
1
Apparent bullet hole found in human remains discovered in Middletown...
2
Man killed in domestic incident in Washington Twp ID’d
3
Coroner IDs 2 killed in triple shooting in Dayton
4
$5 million bond set for immigrant deported 7 times before allegedly...
5
Fairfield man charged with rape in Dayton; accused of nonconsensual sex...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top