Dayton man accused of making bomb threats facing more than 20 additional charges

The additional charges stem from incidents between June 30 and July 2.

Chirco is accused of making multiple bomb threats to the RTA bus hub at 4 S. Main St., the Dayton Metro Library at 215 E. Third St. and the Biltmore Towers senior community at 210 N. Main St.

The RTA hub was evacuated and temporarily closed due to the threats, according to court documents.

Chirco is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

The previous charges were related to damage at DECA PREP elementary school in Dayton on June 16 and June 23.

Chirco reportedly damaged a rear door at the school and left graffiti on a back door that included a racial slur and bomb threat at the federal building, as well as the phrase “Decca Academy sucks get out or die!”

Surveillance cameras at the school showed the individual responsible matched the description of a man making bomb threats at the RTA hub, according to court records.

An officer investigating the RTA incident reportedly told a detective that Chirco had been arrested previously for making threats.

Detectives then went to Chirco’s house, where they met his brother, who identified Chirco in still images of the school video, the affidavit said.

Investigators found Chirco at Kettering Health Dayton, where multiple bomb threats were called from in the past few days, according to detectives. He was reportedly wearing the same hat and shirt he had on while reportedly making graffiti at DECA PREP.

In an interview, Chirco denied doing anything, the affidavit said.