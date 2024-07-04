BreakingNews
Dayton police arrest man for swatting calls

Dayton police arrested a man accused of making numerous false bomb threats.

The 62-year-old man was booked late Wednesday afternoon into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of swatting, making terroristic threats and inducing panic, all felony charges.

The Dayton Daily News is not naming him because charges are not formal.

“This week there were numerous false threats called in, officers responded to each one and investigated, eventually determining the threats were unfounded,” the Dayton Police Department posted on social media.

The man also is suspected in numerous criminal damaging complaints, several at the same location, police said.

Swatting is the act of making a prank call to emergency services in order to bring a large police response to a particular address.

