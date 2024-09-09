Dayton man accused of robbing Moraine Fifth Third Bank

He is scheduled to be back in court Sept. 16.

In court documents, police said that at about 11:28 a.m. Madewell was identified entering the bank at 1923 W. Dorothy Lane. He approached the form signing area where he wrote a robbery note on a withdrawal slip, then gave it to a teller, telling her to take all of the money from the register and give it to him, documents said. She gave him a white envelope containing $1,080 in cash, and he fled.

Court documents said he then went to a wooded area north of Mayberry’s Moving and Storage where he discarded the clothes he was wearing. He was seen running out of the woods and was stopped, police said.

Police said in the documents that they found a knife, a crack pipe and $1,081 in his shorts pockets.

Security camera recordings form several businesses show Madewell arriving at the bank, leaving, running and stripping off his clothes before entering the woods, court documents said.