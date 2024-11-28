Dayton man accused of shooting at girlfriend, fleeing police pleads guilty

One count each of felonious assault and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and three counts of grand theft were dismissed.

Explore Man charged with murder of Dayton gunshot victim involved in crash into house

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

On Sept. 13, Fletcher’s girlfriend reportedly found him cheating on her at the Summit Square Apartments off Hoover Avenue.

They got into a physical fight before she got in her vehicle and hit a Chevrolet Silverado also owned by her that she let Fletcher drive, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Fletcher got into the truck and followed her. While still in the apartment complex parking lot, he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at his girlfriend twice.

One of the shots hit her car, according to court records.

Around 1 a.m. on Sept. 14, police stopped Fletcher while he was in the truck at Germantown Street and Stolz Avenue in Dayton. He reportedly refused to get out and police fired pepper balls into the truck before he fled.

The truck ran over a tire deflation device and continued fleeing until an officer performed a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver near West Third Street and Bish Avenue, according to the affidavit.

Officers then fired more pepper balls into the truck and Fletcher complied and got out, the document read.

He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation and then booked into the Montgomery County Jail.