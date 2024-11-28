Dayton man accused of shooting at girlfriend, fleeing police pleads guilty

Breaking: Dayton Philharmonic mourns 47-year member killed in Greene County fire

16 minutes ago
A Dayton man who reportedly shot at his girlfriend following a fight and the fled from police pleaded guilty to charges.

Ronald D. Fletcher, 32, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, failure to comply and domestic violence charges, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. The domestic violence charge is a first-degree misdemeanor.

One count each of felonious assault and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and three counts of grand theft were dismissed.

On Sept. 13, Fletcher’s girlfriend reportedly found him cheating on her at the Summit Square Apartments off Hoover Avenue.

They got into a physical fight before she got in her vehicle and hit a Chevrolet Silverado also owned by her that she let Fletcher drive, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Fletcher got into the truck and followed her. While still in the apartment complex parking lot, he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at his girlfriend twice.

One of the shots hit her car, according to court records.

Around 1 a.m. on Sept. 14, police stopped Fletcher while he was in the truck at Germantown Street and Stolz Avenue in Dayton. He reportedly refused to get out and police fired pepper balls into the truck before he fled.

The truck ran over a tire deflation device and continued fleeing until an officer performed a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver near West Third Street and Bish Avenue, according to the affidavit.

Officers then fired more pepper balls into the truck and Fletcher complied and got out, the document read.

He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation and then booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

