Dayton man accused of shooting bystander in Harrrison Twp.

A Dayton man is facing charges connected to a shooting last week in Harrison Twp.
Aaron Flucas, 34, was charged in Vandalia Municipal Court with two counts of felonious assault, both with a three-year firearm specification, and for having weapons while under disability.
The charges come from Friday, Dec. 9, when deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they heard gunshots near the Greenleaf Inn on N. Dixie Drive, according to court documents.
Deputies said they saw a man firing a gun towards the Greenleaf Inn and then fleeing. They did not find the man at the scene.
However, soon after, a woman called 911 to say that her boyfriend called her to say he had been shot and was at the Dixie Lounge at 3108 Dixie Drive.
Deputies and medics arrived on scene to find a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.
According to the affidavit, the man said he was shot at the Greenleaf Inn, and medics took him to Kettering Health-Dayton.
On viewing surveillance footage, deputies saw a man, later identified as Flucas, appear to talk to another man on scene, then pull out a gun and start to shoot towards the man and the Greenleaf Inn, according to court records.
One of the bullets struck a third man in the parking lot. According to police, the third man got into a car and drove to the Dixie Lounge, where he was found by emergency crews.
Flucas also is facing charges of possession of cocaine in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, documents said. He is not in custody.
