Dayton man accused of shooting bystander in Harrrison Twp.

Deputies and medics arrived on scene to find a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

According to the affidavit, the man said he was shot at the Greenleaf Inn, and medics took him to Kettering Health-Dayton.

On viewing surveillance footage, deputies saw a man, later identified as Flucas, appear to talk to another man on scene, then pull out a gun and start to shoot towards the man and the Greenleaf Inn, according to court records.

One of the bullets struck a third man in the parking lot. According to police, the third man got into a car and drove to the Dixie Lounge, where he was found by emergency crews.

Flucas also is facing charges of possession of cocaine in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, documents said. He is not in custody.